5 spots on roster where Broncos may need to find a long-term answer
The other safety
Like Surtain at cornerback, the Broncos also have one of the top safeties in the league in Justin Simmons. But who is going to be the long-term option at the other safety spot?
Will it be Caden Sterns? He will certainly have that opportunity.
After a strong rookie season in 2021, it seemed that Sterns would be the guy opposite Simmons going forward but the team brought back veteran Kareem Jackson on a one-year deal. The Broncos are in that same position again and could bring Jackson back again.
Sterns has had two interceptions in each of his two seasons in the league but due to injury, he played in just five games last season.
Sterns certainly has the highest ceiling and has the traits to be a future star in the league, but the depth behind him is a bit shallow as well with just P.J. Locke, a special teams guy, and Delarrin Turner-Yell behind him.
Sterns is the best option but it wouldn't be surprising to see Jackson brought back for one more year.