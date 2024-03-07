5 safeties Broncos could target to replace Justin Simmons
What direction will the Denver Broncos go at safety after the Justin Simmons release?
4. Jeremy Chinn (Panthers free agent)
In terms of playing style, Jeremy Chinn is anything but a one-for-one replacement for someone like Justin Simmons. But Chinn was once a Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist whose talent as a floater between safety and linebacker is intriguing.
Chinn is famously the nephew of Broncos Hall of Famer Steve Atwater, and he brings a similar "heat-seeking missle-like" approach to his game. Although Chinn has dealt with constant change on the Carolina coaching staff, I think coaches like Vance Joseph and Jim Leonhard (DBs, pass game coordinator) could get the most out of him.
5. Xavier McKinney (Giants free agent)
I mean, who knows what the Broncos are going to do right now? We assume the release of Justin Simmons means the Broncos are going to simply sit on their hands and save as much money as possible, going with a youth movement across the entire roster.
But what if they go out and make a big signing like Xavier McKinney? You could get this kind of player on a low enough cap hit for at least the first two years of a four-year deal, and he's the type of playmaker on the back end that would reset the clock at the safety position.
McKinney was a second-round pick by the Giants who had three interceptions, 11 passes defensed, and 116 total tackles last season. He's a difference-maker at the position, and perhaps the Broncos will want to make this kind of move for the secondary. Maybe Pat Surtain II could do some recruiting and get his old Alabama teammate to come to Denver.