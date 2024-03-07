5 safeties Broncos could target to replace Justin Simmons
What direction will the Denver Broncos go at safety after the Justin Simmons release?
2. CJ Gardner-Johnson (Lions free agent)
The Denver Broncos have some coaching connections to CJ Gardner-Johnson, something that typically comes up every year in NFL free agency. We saw Gardner-Johnson go to Detroit last offseason where he was connected to both head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn from their time together with the Saints, but perhaps we could see him go to Denver this offseason and reunite with Sean Payton.
Gardner-Johnson missed most of last year due to injury, but he was phenomenal the previous season as a member of the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles. He had a career-high six interceptions with the Eagles in 2022 and can play a variety of positions in the secondary. Because he was hurt last year, and because the safety market is so overloaded, the Broncos could get him at a bargain price.
3. Darnell Savage (Packers free agent)
One thing I'm highly interested in the Denver Broncos doing this offseason is going after some reclamation projects.
The Green Bay Packers drafted Darnell Savage in the first round back in 2019, but he was a poor fit for defensive coordinator Joe Barry and ended up really disappointing over the last 2-3 seasons. But the talent was on display at times this past season, including against the Cowboys in the playoffs where Savage had a pick-six. The athletic traits are there. The ball skills are there. The Broncos just need to coach the best out of him.
I would love to see Savage in Denver on a prove-it contract.