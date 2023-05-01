5 running backs the Broncos could target with Latavius Murray to Bills
4. Leonard Fournette
Part of the mass exodus out of Tampa Bay this offseason included "Lombardi Lenny", aka Leonard Fournette, the former no. 4 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Leonard Fournette is obviously a very high-profile name, but he is not a bell-cow back in the NFL and could work well in tandem with the other guys the Denver Broncos have on the roster currently at the position.
Last year for Tampa Bay, Fournette racked up nearly 1,200 yards from scrimmage on 262 total touches, including 73 receptions. He's obviously improved from his LSU days in terms of being a pass-catcher and I think that added value on all three downs could make him an interesting player to consider for depth.
There's no doubt that Fournette is a big body at the position but part of the reason he's still sitting in free agency is the fact that he averaged just 3.5 yards per carry last season. Even if he's not consistently ripping off 20-yard runs, he might be able to be a good fit short-term for Sean Payton's offense.
5. Mark Ingram
Sean Payton has already been adding a ton of former Saints to the roster, so why not another? Mark Ingram played seven games for the Saints in 2021 with Payton and had 88 total touches. He then moved on to the Houston Texans where he contributed a shade over 300 yards from scrimmage last season.
Of course, Ingram is no longer the dynamic three-down back we once knew from his time with the Saints, but he might be the perfect kind of veteran to add to the room who would understand he has a reduced role and he can play all three downs.