5 running backs Broncos should have eyes on in day three of NFL Draft
There are teams that are going to look at Deuce Vaughn and take him right off of their draft board because of his size, or lack thereof. Vaughn measured 5-foot-5 and 175 pounds at the scouting combine, which by most any metric, is too small to play in the NFL.
But Vaughn has the athleticism to at least make teams take a look and if he can find the right team, could become an asset to a team in the league. The right team could easily be the Broncos for one reason, Sean Payton.
Vaughn rushed for 3,604 yards and 34 touchdowns in college but he also added 116 receptions and another nine touchdowns through the air. His ability as a receiver is why he could appeal to Denver and Payton has had a player like him before, Darren Sproles, who was also 5-foot-6 and also just happened to go to Kansas State.
Sproles was a superstar with Payton in New Orleans, enjoying the best seasons of his career there. He caught 232 passes and scored 16 receiving touchdowns in three seasons with the Saints. He was also one of the league's best return specialists.
It could be a bit much to expect Vaughn to have the same kind of pro career that Sproles had, but Payton could certainly find a spot for a guy like him and the Broncos could get him late in the selection process.