5 roster cut reunions for the Denver Broncos that make sense
Could the Denver Broncos reunite with some of their old pals after roster cuts?
2. Trevor Siemian, quarterback
Dust off your no. 13 jerseys, Denver Broncos fans. Trevor Siemian could be coming back to the Mile High City.
Okay, not to drum up any fake rumors or anything, but Trevor Siemian coming back to the Broncos as a third QB on the practice squad makes a ton of sense. Not only was Siemian previously a starter in Denver, but he was a backup at one point for Sean Payton and the Saints. Believe it or not, in his lone year with the Saints (2021), Siemian started four games and had an 11:3 TD/INT ratio.
Sean Payton knows how to maximize the talent of his guys. Siemian's no. 13 in Denver is not coincidentally available. The Broncos may prefer just to bring back Ben DiNucci but Siemian is a veteran option who has proven NFL production and would be a much better use of the third QB slot than DiNucci at this point.
3. Netane Muti, offensive guard
The Las Vegas Raiders plucked Netane Muti away from the Denver Broncos last year in what was one of a number of foolish moves made by Nathaniel Hackett and his staff. Muti showed some promise in his first two NFL seasons before getting the shaft from the Hackett regime, and bringing him back to Denver as interior offensive line depth could make some sense.
As of right now, the Broncos have kept guys like Luke Wattenberg, Alex Forsyth, and (soon) Quinn Bailey as interior line depth. It might be tough for Muti to land back in Denver because his connections to the team are mostly gone, but there are obviously plenty of folks who still know him.
I would take Muti back over Luke Wattenberg in a heartbeat.