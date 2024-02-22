5 reclamation project free agents the Broncos could sign in 2024
The Denver Broncos have big reason to take chances on some cheap, reclamation project free agents.
5. Trent Brown, OT
Trent Brown has had an up-and-down career and is going to be a free agent in 2024. He didn't exactly have a spectacular 2023 season with the New England Patriots. Brown is a massive human being, weighing 370 lbs and standing at 6'8" tall. He has struggled to keep his weight in check over his career and has also battled injuries as well.
However, Brown was once a Pro Bowler and is someone who can play both left and right tackle.
Brown began his career in 2015 with the San Francisco 49ers, broke out in 2018 with the New England Patriots, and signed a massive deal with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2019. He was on the Raiders for two years and has played the last three years with the Patriots. Between 2020 and 2021, he played in just 14 games, and he played in just 11 in 2023.
A change of scenery for Trent Brown in 2024 is something that could benefit him during the back half of his career, and his experience playing left tackle makes him a fun option for the Denver Broncos, who could trade Garett Bolles this offseason for some much-needed cap relief.
Offensive line coach Zach Strief seemed to do a fine job in 2023, and I don't see why taking a chance on Trent Brown wouldn't be an option.