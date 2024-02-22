5 reclamation project free agents the Broncos could sign in 2024
The Denver Broncos have big reason to take chances on some cheap, reclamation project free agents.
4. Jeff Okudah, CB
How about another third overall pick? Jeff Okudah was selected by the Detroit Lions in the 2020 NFL Draft and has just not found his footing in the NFL after four years. He's struggled with injuries and isn't much of a factor on defense. However, his youth coupled with his high ceiling and former draft status makes him fun signing the Broncos can make.
Okudah has never played a full season in the NFL, playing as many as 15 games in 2022. He played in 13 in 2023 for the Atlanta Falcons, starting just nine of them. He amassed just three passes defended and 44 total tackles.
It's really unfortunate for Okudah, who was a very talented player back at Ohio State. The Denver Broncos need to add some talent and youth to their secondary in 2024. Okudah turned 25 years old at the beginning of February and earned a poor PFF grade of 50.5 in 2023.
The Broncos have a respectable foundation in the secondary with Patrick Surtain II and Ja'Quan McMillian. Well, how about adding Okudah to that mix?