5 reclamation project free agents the Broncos could sign in 2024
The Denver Broncos have big reason to take chances on some cheap, reclamation project free agents.
3. Jeremy Chinn, S
Jeremy Chinn is the nephew of Steve Atwater and could fill two needs for the Denver Broncos. He was a second-round pick back in the 2020 NFL Draft for the Carolina Panthers and began his career as a linebacker.
Across his first two seasons, Chinn had 224 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, 10 passes defended, and five QB hits. He's someone who teams can deploy in the secondary at safety or closer to the line of scrimmage as a linebacker.
Being that Denver will need help at both safety and linebacker, Chinn is another no-brainer move. He's also set to be just 26 when the 2024 NFL Season begins, so there's still some youth with Chinn. In 2023 with Ejiro Evero and the Panthers, he played in 12 games, starting eight of them, and amassing just 30 total tackles, one pass defended, and one QB hit.
He was not much of a factor for Carolina and is surely looking to reset his value a bit in 2024 on a new team. Well, he can come play for the team his Uncle Steve did and turn into a defensive centerpiece for the Denver Broncos.
As I think about this potential pairing more and more, I don't think there is a more logical free agency fit for the Denver Broncos than Jeremy Chinn.