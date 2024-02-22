5 reclamation project free agents the Broncos could sign in 2024
The Denver Broncos have big reason to take chances on some cheap, reclamation project free agents.
2. Carl Lawson, DE
A former fourth-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals, Carl Lawson is someone worth taking a chance on in 2024. Back as recently as 2022 with the New York Jets, Lawson racked up seven sacks, nine tackles for loss, and 24 QB hits. Across the 2019-2020 seasons with the Bengals, he amassed 10 tackles for loss and 54 QB hits in 28 games.
In 2023, Lawson fell out of favor with the Jets, playing in just 101 snaps on defense. He did not register a single sack and is a free agent in 2024. Lawson has no choice but to take a very, very cheap deal perhaps with incentives to continue his NFL career. His previous deal with the Jets paid him over $10 million per season.
I think it's clear that the Broncos need help along the defensive line, and adding someone like Carl Lawson to the mix for a very cheap price but as someone with a ton of upside is a no-brainer move. At best, Lawson regains his form from 2022. At worst, he can be a quality rotational piece for the team.
The only starter along the interior defensive line that is safe in 2024 is Zach Allen, who registered 24 QB hits for the Broncos in 2023, a career-high.