5 reasons to be nervous about the Denver Broncos in 2023 NFL season
I must admit, I am a bit nervous about the 2023 Denver Broncos, and five reasons stand out to me as being why
2. Russell Wilson
I personally think Russell Wilson is going to bounce back, but I would be lying if I said I was not nervous about his performance. There is a distinct possibility that Russell Wilson is indeed washed up and is no longer an effective QB. If that is indeed the case, we'll likely see Wilson play poorly right when the season begins.
This could lead to the Broncos losing more than they win and could eventually lead to the team even benching Wilson in favor of QB2, Jarrett Stidham. Wilson has looked pretty solid this offseason, but he wasn't that good in the preseason. Perhaps we'll see the Russell Wilson of old when the 2023 season begins, but I can't help but worry that he is all washed up.
3. The defensive front
I am a bit worried about the defensive front for the Denver Broncos. The inside linebackers are not a concern of mine. Josey Jewell and Alex Singleton are one of the better duos in the NFL and I expect them to pick up right where they left off in 2022. What does concern me a bit is the defensive line, which I think got worse this offseason and the pass rushers.
Dre'Mont Jones departed in free agency, and the Denver Broncos signed Zach Allen, who was also taken in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft like Jones was. Both players are above-average, but I kind of think that as of now, Jones is a better player. I worry that Allen simply won't have the impact on the DL that Jones did.
The team figures to start DJ Jones once again at nose tackle. DJ Jones is one of the best run stuffers in the NFL. However, perhaps the biggest concern of mine is who the heck ends up being that third starter along the defensive line. Will it be Matt Henningsen? Frank Clark? Jonathan Harris? Someone else? I worry that the Broncos will have a bit of a question mark at their defensive end spot opposite Allen.
That also kind of brings me to the edge rushers. Baron Browning will be missing regular season time, so the Broncos seem to be relying on Frank Clark, Randy Gregory, Jonathon Cooper, and Nik Bonitto to carry the pass rush load. While this is a deep unit on paper, I worry that the Broncos don't have a true difference-maker in this position group.
Frank Clark has historically shown up in the playoffs, but that isn't helping in the regular season. Between the question mark along the defensive line and the lack of a clear top edge rusher, I am concerned about the defensive front.