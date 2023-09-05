5 reasons to be nervous about the Denver Broncos in 2023 NFL season
I must admit, I am a bit nervous about the 2023 Denver Broncos, and five reasons stand out to me as being why
The Denver Broncos have a ton at stake for themselves in the 2023 NFL season. I think a few reasons stick out that should make us nervous about the team this year. I am both very encouraged and horribly nervous about the Broncos. So much has changed this offseason, but will that change be enough?
Sean Payton is one of the best coaches in the NFL and is now coaching the Denver Broncos, but questions on the offensive side of the ball make me a bit concerned about the coming year. There's also just a ton of variables that can impact a team during a season. For example, I don't think George Paton knew that Nathanial Hackett was a giant balloon, so he ended up not working out as the head coach.
The Broncos were also one of the most injured teams in football in 2022, so that was another factor that hurt the team. I think you get the point. Well, I've outlined five reasons why I am a bit nervous about the 2023 Denver Broncos. Let's get started.
5 reasons to be nervous about the Denver Broncos in the 2023 NFL season
1. Injuries are already piling up
The Denver Broncos have battled the injury bug already in 2023, and the regular season hasn't even started yet. WR Tim Patrick is out for the year yet again, this time with a torn Achilles. ILB Jonas Griffith is out for the year with a torn ACL. WR KJ Hamler was waived from the team because of a heart condition.
Other players like Justin Simmons, Jerry Jeudy, Brandon Johnson, and Mike McGlinchey have all battled or are currently battling injuries of their own. If this trend continues into the regular season, I don't think there is much even the best coaching staff can do. At some point, the injuries become too great, and that is what I am worried about with the Denver Broncos. Hopefully, the team can have some great injury luck, but that doesn't seem to be the case so far,