5 realistic Broncos trade targets at the deadline
Who could the Denver Broncos target at the 2023 trade deadline
4. Mike Gesicki, TE, Patriots
Just like I like the idea of the Broncos going after Taysom Hill to add an athletic tight end to the mix, I like the idea of trading for Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki.
Gesicki signed a really reasonable one-year deal with the Pats in 2023 free agency, earning a base salary of just $1.15 million. That's more than digestible this time of year with the Patriots already footing the bill for half the season by the time the trade deadline rolls around. Gesicki has 17 catches for 149 yards and a touchdown this season, but things are not well in New England right now.
They're not overly "well" in Denver, either, though.
With that being said, I would love to see what a player like Gesicki at the tight end position could do to perhaps open things up a little bit for the passing game. I don't think you'd have to trade much at all to acquire him, and I think he could slot into the offensive lineup immediately. Again, Greg Dulcich is not healthy and hasn't been since the offseason of his rookie year (2022). He's dealt with hamstring issues far too consistently, and the Broncos don't have anyone else on their roster right now who can bring that level of athleticism to the TE position.
Adding a player like Gesicki would give the Broncos offense another dimension, and another big body to look to in the red zone.