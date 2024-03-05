5 QBs the Broncos need to avoid after Russell Wilson release
Which quarterbacks do the Denver Broncos need to stay away from after the Russell Wilson release?
5. Gardner Minshew (free agent)
Gardner Minshew is a fun guy. He's got a great personality. He did a great job with Shane Steichen and the Indianapolis Colts this past year in place of Anthony Richardson.
But for the Denver Broncos, Gardner Minshew would be a "Case Keenum 2.0" kind of free agent signing.
The Denver Broncos were staring a really intriguing QB class directly in the face back in 2018. Although hindsight is 20/20, the decision to pass on all of Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson in favor of Case Keenum was nothing short of ridiculous and embarrassing. Nobody knows what John Elway and the Denver front office were thinking back in that time, but the decision to go with Case Keenum should have absolutely been paired with a draft pick.
Signing Gardner Minshew as "the guy" in 2024 would be almost an identical situation. There are plenty of intriguing young QBs in the 2024 NFL Draft. Things may not work out for any/all of them, but taking a shot on Minshew, who threw 15 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions last season.
Minshew is a high-end QB2 and maybe even a low-end QB1, but for how long? I don't think you're building a franchise around this guy, and I don't think you're moving on from Russell Wilson to move on to Gardner Minshew.