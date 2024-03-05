5 QBs the Broncos need to avoid after Russell Wilson release
Which quarterbacks do the Denver Broncos need to stay away from after the Russell Wilson release?
4. Jacoby Brissett (free agent)
Jacoby Brissett is a quality, "hold down the fort" type of quarterback. He's a high-end QB2 who could absolutely start for you in a pinch, and even for a stretch of games.
Is he your potential franchise quarterback?
No.
As previously stated, there's simply no way the Denver Broncos could justify moving on from Russell Wilson, taking the massive $85 million dead cap hit, and moving forward with someone like Jacoby Brissett, who has been mostly a career backup and emergency starting quarterback.
Brissett will have other opportunities around the league that would come with a lot less pressure than this, and in situations where he's more familiar with the coaching around him as well. I just don't think the Broncos could go this route, having Brissett and Stidham compete in a battle of former Patriots backups to start for Sean Payton.
Brissett was the guy holding down the fort for the Cleveland Browns while Deshaun Watson served his suspension in 2022, but he was the backup to Sam Darnold in Washington this past season.