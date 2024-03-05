5 QBs the Broncos need to avoid after Russell Wilson release
Which quarterbacks do the Denver Broncos need to stay away from after the Russell Wilson release?
3. Jameis Winston (free agent)
It feels like the window for Jameis Winston to be an intriguing reclamation project at the quarterback position has passed.
Although there are connections galore in Denver for Winston, and although those connections could make some sense, there's absolutely no way the Broncos could justify pivoting to Jameis in 2024.
Winston was on pace for almost 50 touchdown passes when Sean Payton made him the starter of the New Orleans Saints back in 2021. Winston spent a year learning Payton's offense, learning from Drew Brees, and getting to know his new Saints teammates after a 30-touchdown/30-interception season in his final year with the Buccaneers.
Yes, he's a former #1 overall pick. Yes, he's a former Heisman winner. But the reality now is that Winston has started just 10 games since the 2019 season. He hasn't been a full-time starter. Is he capable of starting? Maybe.
Is he likely to be the next name crossed off the post-Manning QB list? If the Broncos go this direction, that would almost undoubtedly be the case. Winston is going to be 30 this coming season. That's not too old by any means, but it's too old for the Broncos' situation and context right now.