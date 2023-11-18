5 QBs Broncos need to avoid if they move on from Russell Wilson in 2024
Which QBs do the Broncos need to avoid in 2024?
3. Ryan Tannehill, Titans
This one should be pretty self-explanatory, right?
The Tennessee Titans have been in a window with Ryan Tannehill since 2019, but it looks like that window closed in 2022 if not a bit sooner than that. Tannehill was the spark the Titans needed back in 2019 when they moved on from Marcus Mariota as the starter and franchise QB, inserting Tannehill into a shutout loss against the Denver Broncos, actually.
It was from that point on that the Titans became a legitimate contender in the AFC for three straight seasons, and they almost made the postseason again in 2022 if not for injuries piling up late.
And Tannehill did his part. Somewhat similar to what we've seen from Russell Wilson this season, Tannehill came up big in spots and was efficient for the most part, but he was leaving something to be desired overall.
I think at this point in his NFL career, Tannehill is just not effective enough to be considered a viable option for the Broncos -- or any team -- going forward. He has been effectively benched by the Titans in 2023 after starting the season off with two touchdowns and six interceptions.