5 prospects the Broncos should find a way to get after first round
The Denver Broncos have eight picks in the 2024 NFL Draft and there is quite the pool of talent in front of them.
Isaac Guerendo, RB, Louisvile
A bruising running back with deceptive speed? Yes, please. The Broncos could be in the market for another running back to add to a growing, yet shaky room and Louisville' Isaac Guerendo would be the perfect late-round addition.
Guerendo began his collegiate career at Wisconsin before transferring to Louisville with his final year of eligibility in 2023. He rushed for just 582 yards in four seasons with the Badgers but in 2023, racked up 810 yards on the ground for the Cardinals. He also found the end zone 11 times which put his name on the map as a prospect.
But he really made waves at the scouting combine when he ran a ridiculous 4.33-second 40-yard dash. Considering his size (6-foot-0, 220 pounds), it's an intriguing prospect to add him to the backfield.
The Broncos have Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine and Jaleel McLaughlin in the running back room. You look at that and get excited and think that you don't have enough all at once, so bringing in a guy like Guerendo would be a wise decision.