5 prospects the Broncos should find a way to get after first round
The Denver Broncos have eight picks in the 2024 NFL Draft and there is quite the pool of talent in front of them.
Maason Smith, DE, LSU
You will find a ton of mock drafts out there that have the Broncos selecting Maason Smith, and that is because it is a pick that makes sense.
Smith is an inexperienced player, but he has the traits teams look for and love to coach up. A five-star prospect out of high school, Smith ended up at one of the top programs in the nation at LSU. He played in just 20 games for the team, but at 6-foot-5 and 306 pounds, his length is ideal as potential defensive end in the Broncos' 3-4 scheme.
He could come in and be brought along slowly as a developmental prospect behind the likes of Zach Allen, Malcolm Roach and Angelo Blackson. He would likely have a fairly quiet rookie season, but the potential is there and the ceiling is high. It should be expected that he becomes a big contributor as a starter if the Broncos were to select him.
Another interesting note is that Broncos defensive line coach Jamar Cain was a coach at LSU while Smith was there. Cain was a big proponent of Smith and saw a future star in him.