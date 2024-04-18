5 prospects the Broncos should find a way to get after first round
The Denver Broncos have eight picks in the 2024 NFL Draft and there is quite the pool of talent in front of them.
Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky
Don't sleep on Malachi Corley just because he played at a small school. This guy can be a difference-maker in the NFL.
Corley became a consistent contributor for the Hilltoppers and had 11 touchdown receptions in each of his last two seasons at the school. He caught 101 passes in 2022 and had 259 grabs for his career.
At the next level, he could be the ideal slot receiver, powerful enough to shake off tacklers and a threat to turn a 5-yard catch into a huge gain down the field. The Broncos are going to need to address the wide receiver position and will need to get some weapons available for a rookie quarterback, should they draft one, or even some guys to help Jarrett Stidham out.
Corley could go as high as the third round and could be a tremendous selection for the Broncos, particularly if they are able to acquire a second-round pick in this draft and use that on a guy like Sweat or an edge rusher.
If the Broncos could find Corley in the fourth round, that could be terrific value.