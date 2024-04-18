5 prospects the Broncos should find a way to get after first round
The Denver Broncos have eight picks in the 2024 NFL Draft and there is quite the pool of talent in front of them.
The Denver Broncos need to knock this draft out of the park as much as any team in the league and they will need to make the most of each of their eight picks in the selection process. Fortunately for them, the talent level in this draft is quite deep.
We have talked ad nauseum about what the Broncos will do with their first-round pick, which is mostly centered around the quarterback position and whether the team will trade down to acquire additional draft capital or make a drastic move to come up the board.
Regardless of what that decision ends up being, the other picks will also be important. There is a world in which the Broncos could get every player on this list. All of these players bring massive value in relation to where they will be expected to go in the draft and most of them have been connected to the Broncos by many analysts already.
T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas
The Broncos have added to the defensive line through free agency this offseason, but those are not game-changing moves, they are more for added, veteran depth.
T'Vondre Sweat would make a ton of sense for the Broncos and though a recent DWI arrest could cloud his status a bit and perhaps knock him down the board, the Broncos should not lose interest. Sweat is a massive space-eater and a player who is much more athletic than he looks.
The Broncos need a player like this. He would command attention from the opposition and that would allow for the team's aggressive inside linebackers such as Alex Singleton to step up and become even more of a force on defense. If second-year player Drew Sanders got into the action at inside linebacker, playing behind a guy like Sweat could be extremely helpful.
If you ever want to see how much of an impact a player like this can have, go look at what Vita Vea does for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It goes unnoticed in the box score, but he is an animal. Sweat is a guy who could reach that level.