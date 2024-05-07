5 prospects the Broncos may regret passing on in the 2024 NFL Draft
2. Roman Wilson, WR, Steelers
The Broncos were able to land Utah pass rusher Jonah Elliss in the third round (76th overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft, and you can't really blame them for going after the best pass rusher on their board at the time. Still, we know the Broncos were in the market for a receiver because their very next pick was Oregon Ducks receiver Troy Franklin, who they traded up for in the 4th round.
Why not take Roman Wilson at #76 overall? Wilson has some of the best hands in this year's class, and showed his toughness at the catch point time and time again at Michigan. The Broncos certainly could have benefit from having his toughness in their wide receiver room, although no one is really complaining about the Troy Franklin pick at this point.
3. Theo Johnson, TE, Giants
The Broncos traded up in the 4th round to secure wide receiver Troy Franklin, a tremendous receiver prospect out of Oregon. But would they have been better off going after a playmaking tight end like Theo Johnson?
The tight end position for the Broncos remains one of the biggest question marks on the roster right now. The way the chips fell in free agency and the draft, the Broncos are going to have to rely solely on Greg Dulcich and Lucas Krull to provide the team with pass-catching upside at the position.
They could have had Theo Johnson in the fourth round. He was a 9.93 on the RAS scale and proved at Penn State that he can not only make big plays as a receiver, but he can be trusted as a blocker and in-line player right away.