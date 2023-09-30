5 potential 2024 first-round picks for the currently winless Denver Broncos
- Broncos could have their pick of the litter if their 2023 season continues to go like it has.
- Top edge rusher and top OT in nation could be in their crosshairs
- Broncos will be heavily linked to first-round QBs
Despite playing at North Carolina, Drake Maye burst onto the national scene with an incredible 2022 season in which he threw for over 4,300 yards and had 38 touchdown passes. He's now considered by most to be the No. 2 quarterback prospect in this class.
If the Broncos couldn't get Williams, Maye could be a great fall-back option. Though many (myself included) need to see Maye have another impressive year at UNC before fully buying in, the physical traits are clearly there.
He can make every throw that will be asked of him in the NFL, but what makes him such an intriguing prospect is what he can do with his mobility. Not only can he scramble for extra yards for a big guy, but his throws outside the pocket are terrific. Think of what you used to see out of Aaron Rodgers in those situations, he has that kind of ability.
If the Broncos were to fall into Maye inside the top five, it would be a pick with incredibly good potential.