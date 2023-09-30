5 potential 2024 first-round picks for the currently winless Denver Broncos
- Broncos could have their pick of the litter if their 2023 season continues to go like it has.
- Top edge rusher and top OT in nation could be in their crosshairs
- Broncos will be heavily linked to first-round QBs
Getting after the quarterback is a must in today's NFL and good pass-rushers are considered premium players. The Broncos have traded away Von Miller and Bradley Chubb and the players they have replaced them with just have not worked out to this point.
Jared Verse is, at least right now, considered the top pass-rusher in the 2024 class. He had nine sacks for the Seminoles last season. He's off to a slow start this year, with just a half of a sack thus far, but he is also seeing more attention from the opposition.
Verse has a very explosive first step and he has more than one good pass-rush move. Scouts are likely going to want to see more from him in defending against the run in order to be considered a complete prospect, but he has the more, flexibility and bend to be a tremendous edge rusher at the professional level.
The Broncos found Miller, the best defensive player in team history, with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 draft. That is the highest draft pick the Broncos have ever had. Taking a player like Verse inside the top five would seem to be a bit of a stretch, but if players like Williams and Harrison were already off the board, his name would have to be taken into consideration.