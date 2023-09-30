5 potential 2024 first-round picks for the currently winless Denver Broncos
- Broncos could have their pick of the litter if their 2023 season continues to go like it has.
- Top edge rusher and top OT in nation could be in their crosshairs
- Broncos will be heavily linked to first-round QBs
When you have a pick inside the top five, one of the positions you generally always look at is left tackle. It remains to be seen what Garett Bolles' future in Denver holds, but Penn State's Olu Fashanu has all the traits you look for at the left tackle position.
If the Broncos chose to roll on with Wilson (or a different QB in 2024, for that matter), then drafting a new franchise left tackle makes a lot of sense.
An All-American in 2022, it was believed by many that Fashanu would declare for this past spring's draft, but he chose to return to school. Heading into the draft next year, he should easily be the top tackle prospect in the class.
Fashanu is also still just 20 years old and his best football is almost certainly still ahead of him, which is quite impressive considering what you already see on film.
The Broncos once drafted Ryan Clady high in the draft and he went on to have many great seasons during a long career with the team. However, if Fashanu's potential ceiling is ever reached, he could be even better.