5 potential 2024 first-round picks for the currently winless Denver Broncos
- Broncos could have their pick of the litter if their 2023 season continues to go like it has.
- Top edge rusher and top OT in nation could be in their crosshairs
- Broncos will be heavily linked to first-round QBs
Marvin Harrison Jr. is easily the top wide receiver in this draft class. He has the ability to be the No. 1 overall pick and probably would be if it was any other draft. If the name sounds familiar, it should, as his father is in the Hall of Fame after being one of the best receivers in league history, forming an incredible duo with Peyton Manning in Indianapolis.
Harrison Jr. is a bigger and more physical athlete than his dad was. He is coming off of a 2022 season in which he caught 77 passes for over 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns. He will add to those totals with another dominant season for the Buckeyes before making himself available for the draft.
Harrison has the bloodlines and the work ethic is there to be great. He is the best wide receiver prospect to come out of the college ranks in some time and in five years, he could be the best wide receiver in the entire NFL, if not sooner.
Like Williams, Harrison is a player you draft whether you need the position or not. The Broncos have Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and an impressive-looking rookie in Marvin Mims. However, none of those guys hold a candle to Harrison.
This would be an incredibly good pick for the Broncos.