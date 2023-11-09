5 players who have exceeded expectations for the Denver Broncos in 2023
There are some players on the roster who have certainly exceeded expectations in 2023.
5. Ja'Quan McMillian, CB
Did the Denver Broncos find their next great slot cornerback? Ja'Quan McMillian was undrafted in 2022 and played in just one game for the Broncos that season, amassing seven total tackles. Well, McMillian has gotten a lot more run this year with K'Waun Williams being out and the team cutting Essang Bassey in-season.
He's played in seven games this year and has amassed two passes defensed, one interception (which game against Patrick Mahomes, by the way), and 23 total tackles. And if you are one to look at PFF grades, McMillian has an 82.1 grade, which ranks 6th among 114th qualified CBs. He has truly been very good when on the field, and he's still just 23 years old.
The Denver Broncos' secondary was definitely a concern earlier in the season with K'Waun Williams not being out there and Damarri Mathis getting burnt. Well, the team did bench Mathis in favor of Fabian Moreau and McMillian has clawed his way into the lineup. The Broncos do seem to have something with the young player, and he's definitely exceeded expectations this year.