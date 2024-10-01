5 players the Denver Broncos should consider at the 2024 NFL trade deadline
DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Tennessee Titans
With the Tennessee Titans not really seeing second-year QB Will Levis develop, and with DeAndre Hopkins being a free agent in 2025, it could make sense if the Titans shipped Hopkins to a new team at the deadline. This would be a similar move to the Broncos trading for Amari Cooper; a short-term move to help aid the development of Bo Nix.
And DeAndre Hopkins definitely still has some gas left in the tank. In 2023, he caught 75 receptions for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns. He's got 12,476 career regular season yards and has stayed pretty healthy for most of his career, which began all the way back in 2013.
DeAndre Hopkins may also be a future Hall of Famer, and I would imagine that another WR-needy team would come calling as well. The Kansas City Chiefs are very likely without Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown for the entire 2024 season, and you know they're trying to add a player. The Broncos should trade for Hopkins at the very least so the Chiefs can't get him first.
Bobby Okereke, ILB, New York Giants
The New York Giants are bad, folks. I have no idea why the team thought it was a good idea to extend Daniel Jones two offseasons ago, but that's really set them back for years. The Giants should build for the future and should consider selling at the NFL Trade Deadline. They have a stud inside linebacker in Bobby Okereke who the Broncos should call on.
They lost Alex Singleton for the rest of the season to a torn ACL and currently have Cody Barton as the "top" guy in the room. While the defense has been excellent, it would not hurt to add someone like Okereke, who has missed just two games in his career.
Denver does still need an impact player at the ILB spot, no matter how good the defense is.
Evan Engram, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars
How about another potential tight end fit? The 0-4 Jacksonville Jaguars are surely heading toward being sellers at the NFL Trade Deadline, as I am also sure that the coaching staff is on the hot seat and perhaps even the GM is on the hot seat as well. The team is seeing their $275 million QB in Trevor Lawrence regress, and the roster itself has some major holes, most notably along the offensive line.
The Jags should consider building for the future, so someone like Evan Engram could very well be on the trade block. In 2023 with the Jaguars, he caught 114 passes for 963 yards and four touchdowns. He's turned into a very good receiving tight end and as we all know, the Broncos need someone like this in their room.
The Jags probably can't fetch much in a deal for Engram, but perhaps they'll consider just taking what they can get, as they need to fill more valuable positional holes on their roster.