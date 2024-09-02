5 players the Denver Broncos cannot afford to lose in the 2024 NFL Season
The Denver Broncos have some crucial players on their roster that they simply cannot afford to lose as we head into the 2024 NFL Season. The Broncos roster is in a better spot heading into 2024 than it was at any point in 2023. That's just a fact. However, depth is a concern at a few positions, and like with any team, the Broncos have some high-end players that they just cannot afford to lose.
If all goes well in 2024, Denver can finish with a winning record and hang around the AFC Wild Card race. They won eight games last year with a much weaker team. Well, the team plays the Seattle Seahawks in six days.
Let's cover five players the Broncos simply cannot afford to lose in the 2024 NFL Season.
WR Courtland Sutton
Courtland Sutton, until proven otherwise, is the Denver Broncos best and most reliable wide receiver, and for a rookie QB, having a reliable WR is huge. The issue here is that Sutton is not a true WR1 anymore, and none of Josh Reynolds, Marvin Mims Jr, Troy Franklin, or Devaughn Vele are that player.
The hope here is that second-year WR Marvin Mims Jr can develop into a WR1, but I am not sure we've heard his named called much this offseason. If the Broncos lose Sutton, and if no one else steps up at wide receiver, this is going to be a long year for the offense.
RG Quinn Meinerz
Quinn Meinerz is the best player on the Denver Broncos offensive line and may be in the toughest position of any player on offense, actually. To Meinerz' left is Luke Wattenberg, a third-year center who has started just one career game. He seems to have won the starting center job, but it's clear just how unproven he is at this point.
To Meinerz' right is Mike McGlinchey, who is quite poor as a pass-blocker. McGlinchey is going to get beat, and Meinerz may have to pick up the mess on that side, and also help out Wattenberg as well. If the team loses their best offensive player in Meinerz for any sort of time, the offensive line as a whole is going to suffer.
The Broncos offensive line depth is also iffy at best, so inserting someone like Calvin Throckmorton could be a disaster for Denver.