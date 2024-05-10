5 players the Broncos were right to cut ties with after 2023
5. Josey Jewell, LB, Panthers
The Denver Broncos got a tremendous value out of Josey Jewell, a fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Iowa who became a quality starter for multiple contracts with the team.
Jewell just finished up a two-year extension with the Broncos this past season, and parlayed it into a new opportunity with the Carolina Panthers where he's reunited with Ejiro Evero (defensive coordinator) and Peter Hansen (LBs coach).
Jewell was rewarded for his play in Denver with a three-year deal worth nearly $19 million. Considering he's 30 years old this season, the deal is extremely favorable to the player. He entered the NFL known more for his instinctive play than his athletic traits, and now that he's getting older, the lack of athletic traits could become more and more pronounced.
The Broncos needed to get more athletic at the linebacker position, and they have done exactly that. They made the selection of Drew Sanders at #67 overall last year and they brought in former Seahawks third-round pick Cody Barton in free agency this offseason. Both of those guys are absolutely known for their athletic traits and speed.
Jewell was a fine player in Denver, but it was time for the team to upgrade in the speed department at that position next to Alex Singleton.