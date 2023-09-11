5 players the Denver Broncos must add after Week 1 loss
Denver Broncos must add some help after Week 1 loss
4. Jarvis Landry, wide receiver
You won't typically find me in the camp clamoring for the Denver Broncos to call up aging veterans at skill positions, but I could see the benefit to having a player like Jarvis Landry on this roster with a coach like Sean Payton.
First off, he was in an iteration of this offense last year with the Saints. Of course, Payton wasn't with the Saints last year, but much of their offensive principles remained under Pete Carmichael. Landry played in just nine games for the Saints last season so his usage was down, but the Broncos may need another veteran option at the receiver position who can move the chains.
Landry is a five-time Pro Bowl receiver and if nothing else, the Broncos could try to utilize a practice squad spot and do this type of thing on a trial basis. It can't hurt at this point.
5. Bradley Roby, cornerback
Not every salary cap casualty needs to be an option for the Denver Broncos, but with the way the secondary has players dropping left and right at this point, a player like Bradley Roby certainly couldn't hurt to add to the mix.
Roby was a first-round pick by the Broncos in 2014 and has carved out a nice career for himself, not only in Denver but in stops with Houston and New Orleans. He can play outside, he can play in the slot, and he brings a veteran presence which this young Denver secondary may need very soon.