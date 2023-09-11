5 players the Denver Broncos must add after Week 1 loss
2. OJ Howard, tight end
OJ Howard is a former first-round pick out of Alabama who started off his NFL career with quite the bang. He averaged over 15 yards per catch in his first three NFL seasons, but injuries obviously slowed down his progress and he's struggled to find his footing over the last three seasons.
He did get some limited opportunities with the Houston Texans last year and caught 10 passes for 145 yards, another respectable and frankly intriguing 14.5 yards per reception along with a pair of touchdowns. Howard was a 9.76 on the RAS scale coming out of Alabama, and speed has always been an asset for him.
I think if you could sign him to the practice squad, get him acclimated to the offense, and put him in the mix, he could bring some of that speed back to the position that you're losing with Dulcich out and Okwuegbunam gone.
3. Jalen Reagor, wide receiver (Pats practice squad)
The Denver Broncos need all the help at wide receiver they can get. They have four guys on the 53-man roster in Courtland Sutton, Brandon Johnson, Marvin Mims, and the currently injured Jerry Jeudy. Jerry will be back in action soon (hopefully), but before that happens, you can't help but wonder why the Broncos aren't doing more to add to this position.
They brought in David Sills from the Giants (who didn't play in Week 1) as well as Phillip Dorsett from the Raiders, but those were practice squad additions and one of Dorsett's two free call-ups was already used in Week 1. The same is true for practice squad receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey, who caught a touchdown in the loss to Las Vegas.
I think the Broncos need to poach Reagor off the Patriots practice squad and get the former first-round pick in the building. He brings speed to the table, and he is also a reclamation project worth taking on given his youth (only 24 years old).