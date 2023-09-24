5 players Denver Broncos could trade in fire sale after disaster loss
Denver Broncos going into fire sale mode?
4. Justin Simmons, safety
Pretty soon, the Denver Broncos might have to do right by Justin Simmons just like they did for Von Miller at the end of his time in Denver, trading him to a contender.
Simmons has been a turnover machine since coming to the Broncos out of Boston College in 2016, and was outstanding last year despite missing a handful of games due to injury. This year, Simmons is hurt again and his timetable for return is unclear, but there's no doubt about the impact he's capable of making and I wouldn't be shocked to see teams call about him if he can prove he's healthy before the deadline.
5. Josey Jewell, linebacker
Josey Jewell is dealing with a groin injury that knocked him out of the Broncos' loss against Miami, but if he's healthy, he's an intriguing trade-deadline option for teams needing linebacker help. The Broncos' justification for potentially moving on from Jewell is simple -- they added Drew Sanders in the 2023 NFL Draft at the off-ball linebacker position, and re-signed Alex Singleton to a three-year deal.
Jewell could be the odd-man out after this season anyway, so getting some mid-late round value for him in draft compensation could be an attractive option for the Broncos if any teams come calling.
Overall, the Broncos could end up looking to trade even more players than this, perhaps even some surprise names like Javonte Williams. But at their current pace, there's no way they can just sit there and do nothing. This team needs to add more talent, and they need the draft picks to do it.