5 players already tumbling down the depth chart at Broncos training camp
- Shuffling at the wide receiver position
- Clarity coming at running back
- Defensive linemen shifting
4. Delarrin Turner-Yell/Kareem Jackson, safety
One of the biggest question marks defensively for the Denver Broncos was at the safety position. Of course, everyone knows what Justin Simmons brings to the table. He's the best safety in the league.
But will it be Kareem Jackson starting alongside him again in Denver this year? It doesn't look like it. Early on in training camp, it's been Caden Sterns -- not Kareem Jackson -- taking the lion's share of reps with the top defense.
This is not a stunner, by any means, but it does sort of solidify where the team is leaning and maybe not even just leaning. They might be all-in on Caden Sterns at this point and what does that mean for Kareem Jackson? Because PJ Locke is good as well, and plays a lot of special teams.
There have been additional reports that it would be surprising if rookie JL Skinner did not make the final 53-man roster. So could that push 2022 5th-round pick Delarrin Turner-Yell off the roster completely?
At this stage of training camp, it seems like a couple of safeties could be dropping down the depth chart a bit.