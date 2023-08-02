5 players already tumbling down the depth chart at Broncos training camp
3. Matt Henningsen, defensive line
There were some pretty significant changes made on the defensive line this offseason for the Denver Broncos. Notably, Dre'Mont Jones left the team in free agency, but a less notable departure that has left a rather gaping hole is the departure of DeShawn Williams, who bolted for the Carolina Panthers.
Williams became a key starter for the Broncos last season and now the Broncos are left trying to replace multiple guys. Zach Allen should do just fine in place of Dre'Mont Jones, but who is filling in for Williams? Who is taking those snaps?
Many assumed it would be one of Eyioma Uwazurike or Matt Henningsen, two 2022 draft picks for the Broncos who each got a chance to show a little of what they could do last season. Well, Uwazurike is suspended by the NFL indefinitely and may never play for the Broncos after getting in trouble for gambling on NFL games.
Henningsen, on the other hand, seems to have a chance to just slide right into a role. But this is a new coaching staff. Although Henningsen's position coach (Marcus Dixon) remains, he's fighting for his job and the Broncos have already seemingly made it clear that this is one of the most wide open position groups on the team.
Henningsen has taken some reps, but there's been more talk about guys like rookie free agent PJ Mustipher out there, Elijah Garcia, Jordan Jackson, and the Broncos brought in veteran Shelby Harris for a visit. Perhaps the team still really likes Henningsen but as far as being penciled in as a starter?
I'm not so sure about that.