5 players already tumbling down the depth chart at Broncos training camp
- Shuffling at the wide receiver position
- Clarity coming at running back
- Defensive linemen shifting
2. Backup interior offensive linemen
Are we already seeing offensive line depth issues rear their ugly head? The Denver Broncos have gotten a lot of positive publicity this offseason -- somewhat surprisingly so -- for the way their offensive line looks.
And the starting five definitely looks better than it did a year ago at this time. There's no question about that. The additions of Mike McGlinchey at the right tackle position and Ben Powers at the left guard spot give the Broncos a new level of physicality and just an overall massive upgrade in the talent department.
The offensive line depth, though?
It's hard to know exactly what the Broncos went into training camp thinking as far as the two-deep. We assume Cam Fleming is the team's top option as the swing tackle, and that's probably the case. But who is backing up the interior offensive line? Well, whoever it was, the Broncos might be relatively concerned about it.
They recently signed big Yasir Durant to provide some level of experience with young players like Luke Wattenberg, Alex Forsyth, and Kyle Fuller making up the primary depth there. This could be an area the team continues to seek upgrades.