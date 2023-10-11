5 Pat Surtain II trade destinations at 2023 NFL trade deadline
Could the Denver Broncos end up trading star CB Pat Surtain II?
2. Buffalo Bills
Just like the Dallas Cowboys, the Buffalo Bills lost a star cornerback to a season-ending injury. Tre'Davious White went down with a season-ending injury and obviously the Bills are going to need to find ways to replace his presence and production in their secondary if they are going to be legitimate contenders in the AFC this season.
And this is undoubtedly a team that views itself as an immediate contender and threat to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC.
I could see the Bills getting a little aggressive and making a deal for a player like Surtain. What do the draft picks matter to them at this point? Their roster is loaded. A player like Surtain helps them tremendously now, and they could pair him up with White on the outside when he's healthy again.
3. San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers are one of the most selectively aggressive teams in the NFL. They saw an opportunity to trade for Trent Williams, and they took it. They saw an opportunity to trade for Christian McCaffrey, and now they've won 15 straight regular season games.
The 49ers are exceptional at roster building and player development, and I think a player like Pat Surtain II would take this team to a completely new level. They already have a loaded defense, but with Brock Purdy still on his rookie deal, the 49ers could justify not only trading for Surtain, but paying him.
And the Broncos have plenty of history of doing deals with the 49ers.