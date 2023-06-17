5 moves to make the Denver Broncos Super Bowl XLVIII favorites
The Denver Broncos could be dubbed Super Bowl favorites if they made just a couple of moves that are still out there in free agency or via trade.
4. Sign free agent DL Shelby Harris
I'm not going to scoff at the Denver Broncos going "young" on the defensive line, at least as it pertains to the defensive end spot opposite free agent acquisition Zach Allen. With high-priced free agents like Allen and DJ Jones in the fold, the Broncos have some more budget-friendly options elsewhere on the defensive line like second-year players Matt Henningsen and Eyioma Uwazurike.
As much as I'm not going to scoff at the team going young on the defensive line, I also wouldn't hate if they went and brought Shelby Harris home on the right kind of deal.
The Broncos traded Shelby Harris to the Seattle Seahawks last year in the deal that sent Russell Wilson to Denver, but they cut him after just one season with the team. Harris would be coming to Denver and reuniting with his former head coach, Vance Joseph, who is now the defensive coordinator for the Broncos.
Back in 2017, it was Joseph and his staff that really believed in Shelby Harris and gave him his first shot at significant NFL playing time. Perhaps Harris would be amenable to coming back and providing some much-needed depth on that defensive front, getting the "best hands in the league" back on Denver's roster.