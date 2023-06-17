5 moves to make the Denver Broncos Super Bowl XLVIII favorites
The Denver Broncos could be dubbed Super Bowl favorites if they made just a couple of moves that are still out there in free agency or via trade.
3. Trade for Miami Dolphins C Connor Williams or Saints OL Cesar Ruiz
The Denver Broncos do appear to be putting a good bit of faith and confidence behind starting center Lloyd Cushenberry III. Last season, Cushenberry dealt with injuries and through his first three NFL seasons, it's safe to say that he hasn't been the type of value as a former third-round pick that a lot of people thought he was at the time he was drafted.
Cushenberry was the starting center for the vaunted 2019 LSU Tigers, one of the best teams in college football history. Because of the wild success of that team, Cushenberry came into the NFL with rather hefty expectations, and he's failed to live up to them thus far.
The Broncos have curiously been "out" on the veteran center market this offseason, at least on everyone except for Kyle Fuller, the former Seahawks backup. It's been a little surprising, to say the least, because the Broncos have sat by idly as teams have taken advantage of a very team-friendly veteran center market in 2023.
Pro Bowl center Ben Jones still remains available at this point in time, even.
Other options available include some potential long-term fixtures at the position, like Miami Dolphins center Connor Williams or Saints offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz.
Connor Williams is holding out in Miami and wants a more lucrative long-term deal. Which the Broncos could give him. He was outstanding last year in Miami after signing in free agency from the Cowboys.
Ruiz was a second-round draft pick by the Saints when Sean Payton was still there. He has flexibility to play multiple positions on the interior offensive line, but if either of these two guys is available for the right price, it could be a big-time acquisition for the Denver Broncos in solidifying their offensive line.