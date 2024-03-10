5 moves Broncos will make next after trading Jerry Jeudy
What moves could be coming next after the Broncos traded Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns?
5. Investment in the trenches defensively
After the moves the Denver Broncos have made in the last couple of weeks, a lot of people are expecting the team to be worse for the Broncos before they get better.
Those expectations may be fair based on the current state of the roster, but isn't anyone interested to see what Sean Payton has planned? Isn't anyone intrigued by the roster potentially being better in 2024?
One area I think we can expect the Broncos to invest in free agency is on the defensive front. If the Broncos are going to push player development in 2024, it would make a lot of sense for the team to invest in the trenches and make sure they're not going to be getting bullied at the line of scrimmage. If you can win at the line of scrimmage in the NFL, you can win a lot more games than people assume.
The Broncos were markedly better on the offensive line in 2023, but the defensive line was atrocious. They ranked 30th against the run and were not efficient in the pass rush department until they started blitzing at a high rate. The defensive line needs attention, and I think the Broncos are going to give it the attention it needs in free agency.
Expect investment on the defensive line in free agency. Having a competent line on either side of the ball can raise the floor of the entire team.