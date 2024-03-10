5 moves Broncos will make next after trading Jerry Jeudy
What moves could be coming next after the Broncos traded Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns?
4. Re-sign in-house free agents
There are a number of in-house free agents the Denver Broncos want back in the fold going forward. The team has already re-signed players like linebacker Jonas Griffith and offensive lineman Quinn Bailey along with re-doing wide receiver Tim Patrick's deal.
On top of those players, the Broncos are said to be interested in bringing back safety PJ Locke, fullback Michael Burton, center Lloyd Cushenberry III, and kicker Wil Lutz. There's also merit to the idea of the team bringing back Josey Jewell at the linebacker position if the price is right.
Case in point, literally as this article is being written, this news came through the wire:
As underwhelming as it may be, some of the key moves we see the Broncos make in the coming days could end up being retaining their own free agents. There are only so many slices of the salary cap pie to go around, but the Broncos are going to invest in player development it seems, and there are some pending unrestricted free agents who have shown enough to be financially responsible second-contract players in Denver.
It would almost be more surprising if players like Burton and Lutz were not back in 2024.