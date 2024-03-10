5 moves Broncos will make next after trading Jerry Jeudy
What moves could be coming next after the Broncos traded Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns?
3. Other cuts/restructures coming?
Aside from Courtland Sutton, what other contract situations need to be addressed for the Broncos?
Let's start with Garett Bolles, who has the biggest cap hit in the team ($20 million) behind Russell Wilson. Bolles is entering the final year of his deal with the Broncos, and might actually be the team's most attractive trade candidate aside from Pat Surtain II, who is not available as far as any of us know.
Bolles played at a high level last season, so it would be surprising to see the Broncos cut him, even with $16 million in potential savings. After what the team just did to clear all that cap space, could we actually see Bolles extended? It has felt extremely unlikely all offseason that the Broncos would just leave Bolles's contract as-is, but time will tell.
The next cut candidates could be players like defensive lineman DJ Jones (nearly $10M in potential savings) and running back Samaje Perine ($3 million in potential savings).
The Broncos could add a bunch of cap space by restructuring the deals of 2023 free agent signings Zach Allen and Ben Powers. According to OverTheCap, restructures of those two deals could save the Broncos almost $17 million in cap space this year.
But the question with those restructures is whether or not the Broncos want to kick too much money down the road because the Russell Wilson dead money hit is supposed to be closer to $50 million next year. There are paths to additional cap space depending on what the Broncos want to do in free agency this offseason, but it's more likely we see them make cuts than do more restructures.
Unless they're going after a big-name QB...