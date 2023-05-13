5 most intriguing games on the Denver Broncos' 2023 schedule
#2 Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets, Week 5
The New York Jets are another team that will have a drastically different look when they come to town to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 5. The Jets will now have Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, a move that could drastically alter the future of the franchise for years to come. However, whether it's in a positive or negative manner is yet to be determined.
After months of speculation, the trade finally happened in April of 2023, where the Jets received Aaron Rodgers and the Packers' no. 170 pick in this year's draft in exchange for the Jets' 13th overall pick, the 42nd pick, the 207th pick and a conditional second-round pick for the 2024 NFL Draft. If Rodgers plays at least 65% of the Jets' total snaps in 2023, this pick will be converted into a first-round pick.
This could certainly be a zero-to-hero narrative for the New York Jets, who are suddenly the center of attention of the AFC, being given six primetime games this season. Sports Illustrated predicts that the Jets will still finish the AFC East race behind the Dolphins and Bills at 11-6, but will still make the playoffs as a Wild Card team.
As the Denver Broncos learned last season with the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade, the Jets are only as great right now as they are on paper, and things could look drastically different for this team a few months down the road. However, this game could have the making to be a game between two playoff-caliber teams early on in the season.