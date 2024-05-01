5 most important moves the Broncos made in the 2024 NFL Draft
These moves could have playoff implications
4. Not trading WR Courtland Sutton
The Denver Broncos not trading away Courtland Sutton was one of the bigger surprises of draft weekend, and it was also one of the most important moves the team made. Sutton caught a career-high 10 touchdown passes last season, but no one really has had any clarity about whether or not he'd be back for the 2024 season in Denver.
The Broncos have been adamant that they're not trading Sutton, but to be honest, no one was really buying it. It felt like the writing was on the wall with Sutton's "cryptic" social media posts along with the fact that the Broncos brought back Tim Patrick and Lil'Jordan Humphrey before signing Josh Reynolds and drafting Troy Franklin.
Right before the draft, Sutton decided not to show up for the start of the team's voluntary OTAs which was yet another signal that the team might just trade him with two years and only $2 million in guaranteed money left on his deal. But the Broncos want Sutton back, it appears. They held onto him through the draft, and maybe they expect him to come in and be the top target for Bo Nix as opposed to dumping him like they did with Russell Wilson, Jerry Jeudy, and Justin Simmons (among others).
There were so many signs that Sutton could be dealt before or during the 2024 NFL Draft. Now, it seems like the Broncos are going to keep him in their 2024 plans. I still think the jury might be out on this one, but for now, it looks like the Broncos are keeping Sutton in the fold and that he's going to be a key piece of the offense in 2024 with a new quarterback under center.