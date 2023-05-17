5 most important games of the 2023 Denver Broncos Season
Week 3- Miami Dolphins
Going into week 3, we can only hope that the Broncos are off to a strong start. This matchup vs the Dolphins is going to be the first road game of the season for Denver. It is also their first real test in the AFC. It is also going to be a good test for Russell Wilson and Sean Payton because the Dolphins' defense is no joke. If the Broncos can pull out a road win vs one of the bigger threats in the AFC, fans will get excited.
Week 6- Kanas City Chiefs
This is probably one of the most obvious choices, week 6 vs the Kanas City Chiefs. As all Broncos fans know, Denver has yet to beat Patrick Mahomes. To be fair both of the Chiefs games are super important, but for the sake of this list, I am only including them once. This will be the first of four primetime games for the Broncos. While this game will be tough because it is on the road, it would be an incredible way to break the losing streak vs the Chiefs.