5 most important games of the 2023 Denver Broncos Season
The Denver Broncos have the 12th hardest schedule in the NFL, according to CBS Sports. The Broncos will be matched up against the NFC North, AFC East, and of course the rest of the AFC West for this season. Since the Broncos finished 4th in the division last season, they will also have some matchups vs other 4th-place teams from their respective divisions.
Fans of the Broncos are expecting big changes for the new season. This is because of a super solid offseason. However, they do not have an easy schedule ahead of them. Let's go over the five most important games of the upcoming season for the Denver Broncos.
Week 1- Las Vegas Raiders
The first game of the season is vs a division rival, the Las Vegas Raiders. Unlike last season, the Broncos get to start the season at home. This could be a great confidence boost for the start of the year. The Raiders are on a six-game winning streak vs Denver that goes all the way back to 2019. With both teams making big changes in the offseason, this is sought out to be a very interesting matchup. Even though it's just week 1, it is going to be a good evaluation of where this Denver team is.