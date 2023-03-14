5 more big moves the Denver Broncos could make after spending spree
5. More defensive line help
The Denver Broncos made big splashes on the defensive line in consecutive years with the pickup of DJ Jones in 2022 and now Zach Allen in 2023. They might not be done adding to the defensive line, either.
This year's defensive line market might not be overwhelming in terms of the top-end guys, but the Broncos did well to replace Dre'Mont Jones with another young player like Allen. There are also some other players on the defensive line market that could help this Denver team and one of them is a familiar face.
Starting there, how about a reunion between Shelby Harris and the Denver Broncos? Harris was let go by the Seattle Seahawks and ultimately could be ideal depth for Vance Joseph's defense. Harris really got his first big break in the NFL back in 2017 which was Joseph's first year as the head coach in Denver.
Although Harris understandably took it a little personal that he was included in the trade for Russell Wilson last offseason, he was also given his first big-money deal in the NFL the year prior by general manager George Paton. I think a reunion between the Broncos and Shelby Harris for 1-2 years makes a ton of sense.
Another name that could really make a lot of sense is Greg Gaines, formerly of the Los Angeles Rams. Gaines played for Broncos defensive line coach Marcus Dixon when Dixon was still in Los Angeles. The Broncos convinced Dixon to stick around, so maybe it makes sense to go get him one of his guys to coach up as added depth, and Gaines should be a decent value.
Those veteran moves make some sense because the Broncos already have two young players in Eyioma Uwazurike and Matt Henningsen that the team likes. They may try to allocate their 2023 NFL Draft capital elsewhere if possible.