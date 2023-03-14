5 more big moves the Denver Broncos could make after spending spree
4. Another move at the running back position?
This seems pretty far-fetched, but it's not out of the question to think the Broncos could actually continue to add at the running back position even after signing Samaje Perine from the Cincinnati Bengals. It's clear that Sean Payton wants to place a heavy emphasis on running the ball and understandably so. Russell Wilson (or any QB) will need that to be successful.
The question at this point is, who?
Well, we've already made the connection between the Denver Broncos and free agent running backs like David Montgomery (Bears) as well as Kareem Hunt (Browns). The discussion really hinges on whether or not the Broncos actually believe Javonte Williams is going to be ready early on this coming season.
If they are confident in his availability, and the acquisition of Perine seems to suggest that, then it might be less likely for the team to go out and sign another big-name back. Someone like Miles Sanders of the Eagles would really solidify this team as emphasizing the running game. The thing with the running back market is that teams and players typically seem far apart.
Some teams can stomach the franchise tag for their backs, but other teams don't want to touch running backs at $10 million per year after bad free agent deals in recent years like DeMarco Murray and Le'Veon Bell.
If you could get someone like Montgomery on a three-year deal worth $15 million, that might be too team-friendly to pass up, especially with Montgomery's connection to running backs coach Lou Ayeni.