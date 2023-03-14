5 more big moves the Denver Broncos could make after spending spree
3. Make a splash move for CJ Gardner-Johnson
Do the Denver Broncos have at least one more big-money move in them? They've already thrown around a ton of cash, but someone like safety CJ Gardner-Johnson might solidify this group as the best free agency class in the NFL in 2023.
Gardner-Johnson was originally a fourth-round pick out of Florida in the 2019 NFL Draft. You'll never guess which team drafted him back in 2019...If you guessed the New Orleans Saints, you are absolutely right. Gardner-Johnson was picked by Sean Payton and the Saints back in 2019 and now they have a chance to reunite in 2023 in the Mile High City as Denver Broncos.
Why would the Broncos go after Gardner-Johnson? For starters, he has nine interceptions over the last two season. Imagining his ball production along with someone like Justin Simmons on the back end of that Denver Broncos defense should get just about anyone excited. Veteran Kareem Jackson, who could be back with the Broncos as well, is currently a free agent. The Broncos let PJ Locke walk as well.
They need to add at the safety position and signing Gardner-Johnson could allow them to keep young Caden Sterns in a flexible role. There has also been some interesting smoke lately with Gardner-Johnson and the Broncos. Internet detectives have discovered that he's recently been following a bunch of Denver Broncos players on Instagram.
Given the connection Gardner-Johnson has to the Broncos with Sean Payton and some of his staff, I don't think this idea is too far-fetched.