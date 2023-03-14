5 more big moves the Denver Broncos could make after spending spree
2. Trade a wide receiver
Not that we really want to see this, but it's very possible that we could see the Denver Broncos trade a wide receiver in the coming days. Specifically, it sounds like teams have been calling with an interest in Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and even KJ Hamler.
Sutton is entering the second year of a new contract he signed during the 2021 season while Jeudy is entering the "final" year of his rookie deal. The Denver Broncos could add another contract year to Jeudy's current deal by picking up the fifth-year team option in the next month or two. Hamler is in the final year of his rookie deal.
Teams are calling and interested because this year's wide receiver market in free agency is horrendous and if Courtland Sutton or Jerry Jeudy are available, it's reasonable to assume that teams might be willing to pay a decent price to get them. But would the Broncos really want to part ways with either one?
It's worth watching the market on teams that are interested in bringing in receivers. There might have been a bit of a dead giveaway for teams in the market with whoever showed up at Odell Beckham Jr.'s workout. Not that those teams would automatically be interested in trading premium draft capital for a receiver, but they should be considered legitimate options if the Broncos are shopping these guys.
I would say that any of those teams on that particular list are pretty fair game regarding interest in the Broncos' receivers, and it's also been specifically reported that the New England Patriots could have an interest in trading with the Broncos.
One way or another, the next big move for the Broncos could be a disappointing departure...